(CNN) – Do you love pet movies and have 48 hours to spare?
If so, this job might be perfect for you.
Pettable.com is looking for a Chief Doggie Flick Officer.
The company, which helps people get their pets certified as emotional support animals, is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of dog movies and write a review of them.
That person will be paid $1,000.
The job requirements include:
– passion for dogs
– loves pet films
– have a comfy couch or bed
– 48 hours open in their calendar
– a pet to keep them company is recommended, but not required
Pettable also listed out the movies, which includes:
– Scooby Doo
– The Fox and the Hound
– Hachi
– My Dog Skip
– Snoopy Come Home
– 101 Dalmations
– Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Click here to apply. Applications are open until March 6.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.