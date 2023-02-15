(CNN) – Do you love pet movies and have 48 hours to spare?

If so, this job might be perfect for you.

Pettable.com is looking for a Chief Doggie Flick Officer.

The company, which helps people get their pets certified as emotional support animals, is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of dog movies and write a review of them.

That person will be paid $1,000.

The job requirements include:

– passion for dogs

– loves pet films

– have a comfy couch or bed

– 48 hours open in their calendar

– a pet to keep them company is recommended, but not required

Pettable also listed out the movies, which includes:

– Scooby Doo

– The Fox and the Hound

– Hachi

– My Dog Skip

– Snoopy Come Home

– 101 Dalmations

– Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Click here to apply. Applications are open until March 6.

