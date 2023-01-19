(WSVN) - If you want to get paid for having a bedtime snack, Sleep Junkie has a job for you!

The company is looking to hire a team of five people to see the impact that eating cheese has by prompting a study designed to track sleep quality and energy levels.

Sleep Junkie wants to test out one of the most popular European sleep theories — eating cheese before bed gives you nightmares.

Job expectations include logging your sleep quality via a sleep tracker and providing a written evaluation of sleep quality.

There are some requirements: you must be at least 21 years old, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule, and sleep alone during the trials.

Participants must also not suffer from any current sleep issues and must not have any dairy or lactose intolerances.

The study is set to begin in March and will be expected to run for three months.

Sleep Junkie is calling the group Dairy Dreamers and they will earn $1,000 each after the study is completed.

Anyone interested in applying for the study can visit the company’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.