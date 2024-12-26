MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a German shepherd that fell into a Miami canal after dashing out of his hotel room.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Wayne Simien likened the rescue of his dog Champ to a Christmas miracle.

“I’m just blessed, you know, thankful. Thank the Lord, thank you, Father God,” he said.

Simien was visiting the front desk of a hotel near Northeast Fifth Avenue on Wednesday morning. When he returned to his room, he said, his four-legged friend was nowhere to be found.

“You know, I’m sitting here, kind of trying not to freak out, driving around the whole neighborhood left and right, you know, looking for him,” he said.

The 8-year-old dog had taken off. Champ headed toward a canal near Northeast 78th Street and Fifth Avenue and jumped in this water, only to get stuck.

The German shepherd’s presence prompted people to take out their phones, causing quite the commotion.

“I tried to look at what the commotion was all about, and when I looked in the river, like people were looking this side, there was a German shepherd, like stuck and tired on this side of the river,” said witness Mohcine Oubenal.

Luckily, some quick-thinking good Samaritans dialed 911.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units rushed to Champ’s aid seconds before his owner arrived.

“Super thankful. Good guys, they did what they had to do, you know? Gave me my dog,” said Simien.

Simien believes his pooch may have been chasing ducks. For now, he’s just happy to have him home safe for the holidays.

“No injuries at all, you know. Thankful, thankful and blessed,” he said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.