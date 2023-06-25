GLENDALE, Ariz. (WSVN) – A German shepherd was found scared and stuck in a canal in Glendale, Arizona.

Neighbors called for help when they spotted the dog paddling back and forth trying to find a way out, June 17.

“As soon as I heard the cal,l I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go to it,’ because I have like seven or eight leashes in my bag,” said Glendale Police Officer William Downey.

When Downey arrived, he said, they first tried to call the dog, but then his fellow officer Eric Sorenson jumped in for the rescue.

“Eric, he starts getting his vest off, his gun belt off and I’m like, ‘I got these leashes, we’ll see if we can leash it,'” Downey said.

But the dog was nervous, and nothing convinced him to swim to the officer until he was offered a sweet snack.

“I’m like, ‘I got muffins in the car, my wife’s pumpkin muffins’, so I run over get the muffin, take the paper off of it,” he continued.

That pumpkin muffin did the trick.

“I hand it to Eric, and he’s like, ‘Come here, boy.’ Dog swims over to him,” said the officer.

The dog followed the muffin lure, which gave the officer time to grab the collar and lead the dog to safety.

Downey said he may have lost a pretty good snack, but it was worth it.

“I had two but, you know, I gave the one up. I called my wife up and said, ‘Hey, the muffin saved the dog,'” he said.

