Georgia woman charged with murder of newborn baby

A Georgia woman has been arrested and charged for the murder of her newborn baby.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Destiney Diane Wheat, charging her with felony murder in the second degree.

According to Fox 5, officers were called to Wheat’s home after they got reports of an infant not breathing. Officers said Wheat’s home was “very unsanitary” and the home was full of dirty diapers and had a roach infestation.

Officers found the infant not breathing and with a faint heartbeat in the back bedroom. Paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the child had been wearing an oxygen mask to treat an ongoing sickness due to being born premature and other illnesses. However, officers later discovered the child had not been given the oxygen he needed, according to his machine.

Officers also said Wheat checked her baby out of the hospital despite staff warning her that doing so could kill him.

Wheat is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail.

