Georgia woman celebrates her 111th birthday

Willie Mae Hardy, avid church member and granddaughter of a slave, just celebrated her 111th birthday on Monday.

Born on March 11, 1908 in Junction City, Georgia, Hardy has lived in the state her entire life.

According to Fox 5, she moved to Atlanta in 1939 in search of a better life for her newborn child Cassie Neil.

It wasn’t until 1966 that she moved to Decatur, where she still resides, to help raise seven grandchildren.

She has been a member of the church for over 72 years, serving the community in various ways.

Hardy has witnessed the addition of six generations to the family including her daughter, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great-grandchildren and four great-great-great-grandchildren.

She is notorious for her Sunday dinners where all generations of the family meet to eat together.

