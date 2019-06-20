Georgia toddler diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer now cancer-free

A Georgia toddler who was diagnosed with a rare ovarian cancer is now free of the disease.

Two-year-old McKenna “Kenni” Shea began treatment in February for stage 3 yolk sac ovarian cancer.

According to Fox News, Kenni underwent surgery to remove the tumors, along with her right ovary and five inches of her small intestine before she received several rounds of chemotherapy.

Kenni’s family created a Facebook page that attracted over 11,000 followers who kept up with Kenni’s journey.

On June 12, after several months of treatments, Kenni’s scans showed that there was no evidence of the disease in her abdomen or chest.

“Kenni has officially kicked cancer’s *ss!” the family wrote on Facebook. “To all of you, to all the nurses and doctors working with us through this time, thank you so much for all your hard work! And to all of our friends, family, and friends that have become family as we’ve leaned on you for support over the past few months – thank you, with all our hearts!”

Kenni’s family also thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers over the time Kenni was receiving treatment.

Kenni’s family said she will continue to receive scans every six months. However, they said they are looking forward to the future.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.