(WSVN) - Some members of a high school football team were hailed heroes after they made plays off the field. The players jumped in at a moment’s notice after they spotted a car crash right outside their school.

It wasn’t something out of a football playbook and it wasn’t something they had practiced before yet this group knew exactly what to do.

“Extremely loud. Like a big kaboom, I seen it all happen,” said someone who saw the incident and described what they saw.

The high school football team is used to working together and that teamwork came into play when these players saw a car crash in front of their school near Atlanta, Georgia.

Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, and Alto Moore were the teens who helped save a 50-year-old woman’s life.

“I had to get out, cause I knew it was gonna be bad, I could see the way the car spun around,” said Adams.

Video footage showed students running toward the car as smoke poured out from under the hood.

“It wasn’t about the smoke it was about seeing if she was all right,” Carey said.

The young men saw the woman behind the wheel was trapped; her door was smashed in and she couldn’t get out.

“He grabbed one side of the door and I grabbed the other side and we were like bending it down,” Moore said.

Together they pulled at the door until it opened. They help the woman get out and get to safety and made sure she had everything she needed.

“He went and got her phone, her iPad out of the car for her, as it’s still smoking and fluids coming out of it,” Adams said.

They checked on those in the other vehicle to make sure everyone was okay.

The teens’ football coach, John Reid, was pleased with their actions.

“I was proud of them because they ran right to the thing, they didn’t decide, get on their phone, take a picture they just ran in there,” Reid said.

The students said they never hesitated and are just glad they were there to help.

“Are they heroes? I bet they are to that woman and that family, to us, we’re just really proud of them,” Reid said.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with a couple of cuts and scrapes.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.