CARROLLTON, Ga. (WSVN) — A TikTok video posted by a Georgia teen may have seemed like a heartfelt plea for support, but it was uploaded just over a week after, police said, she shot and killed her mother and stepfather while they slept.

Sarah Grace Patrick’s post appears to be innocent and may have even drawn some empathy.

But the dark reality is that the video was created days after, authorities said, Patrick fatally shot her mom, 41-year-old Kristin Brock, and stepdad, 45-year-old James Brock.

For months, the 16-year-old took to social media crying over the deaths.

Patrick captioned one TikTok post, “Please send prayers for healing.” At the end of the caption, she wrote, “I should prob delete later.”

But according to family friend Kellie Brown, the teen didn’t just take to social media for sympathy.

“So Sarah reached out to me on Sunday, and we spoke on the phone, and we spoke via text, and she asked me to speak on her behalf about the night of [February 20, 2025],” she said.

In a video, Brown claims Patrick told her she didn’t hear anything out of the normal the night the Brocks were shot to death.

“But she did hear James’ LVAD machine, which is his heart machine, that kept his heart pumping, she did hear that alarm going off throughout the night,” said Brown.

In the comment section of the video, Patrick posted that she heard the alarm going off 10 to 20 minutes before she went to bed but claimed it was faint because of background noises.

The host of a true crime TikTok page called “Allegedly Reportedly,” which has about 120,000 followers, said Patrick reached out to her to shine a spotlight on her mother and stepfather’s case.

“Why would you ask me to cover a case where you are going to get arrested for taking your parents’ lives?” said the host in a video.

The host detailed how the direct messages between her and Patrick allegedly went.

“She messaged me back on June 3rd and just said, ‘Search up Brock case,’ so I said, ‘Brock Turner? Brock who?’ She said, ‘Kristin and James Brock. They’re my parents, and out of nowhere, a random Thursday night in February, someone came in my house with me and my 5-year-old sister and [left] my parents for me and my 5-year-old sister to wake up to,'” said the host.

Patrick faces two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. She is being charged as an adult.

