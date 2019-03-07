Georgia teen accepted to 39 colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships

(WSVN) - A Georgia teen has a huge decision to make after she got accepted into over three dozen colleges and offered over $1.6 million in scholarships.

According to Fox 5, 17-year-old Jordan Nixon was accepted to 39 colleges and universities.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” Nixon said. “That was the most important thing for me, just to show others anything is possible and that anyone can accomplish it too.”

The high school senior served as co-captain of her school’s cheerleading team and she is a member of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.

She also participates in Distributive Education Clubs of America, according to WGCL.

Along with her acceptances, Nixon was offered over $1.6 million in scholarships as well.

Nixon said she doesn’t know which school she will go to just yet and she is still narrowing her decisions. However, she does said she plans on studying international business.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.