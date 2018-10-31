Georgia sheriff puts ‘no trick-or-treat’ signs at houses of sex offenders

JACKSON, Ga. (WSVN) — A Georgia sheriff is placing signs warning against trick-or-treating at the homes of registered sex offenders.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that deputies have placed the signs at the homes of the sex offenders.

“Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, to include decorations on their property,” the office wrote. “Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs in front of their residents.”

The post included a photo of the sign, which reads: “WARNING! NO-TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THIS ADDRESS!! A COMMUNITY SAFETY MESSAGE FROM BUTTS COUNTY SHERIFF GARY LONG.”

“There are some sex offenders that are not happy,” Sheriff Gary Long told WCNC. “But I’m not in the business of making them happy. I’m in the business of keeping safe communities and making sure that our children are protected.”

The sheriff’s office post has since been shared over 3,500 times so far.

