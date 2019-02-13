Georgia school district offering dinner for students

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A Georgia school district is now offering their students three meals a day.

According to WSB, Douglas County Schools recently started a new program where they will begin offering free dinner for students.

All 27 schools in the system just started the practice last week.

The district is one of the first school systems in the Metro Atlanta area to offer the program, and it is funded through several national programs.

School officials said the meal will consist of a meat, a vegetable, a fruit and a grain. On Mondays and Fridays, the students will also have the option of a grab-and-go meal.

“It’s a huge blessing just being fed before they come home. It’s a huge help,” one parent told the station.

“Most days I get here 5:30, 5:45, just trying to beat the traffic,” mother Kesha Green said.

WSB reports that funding for the program came from the Child and Adult Care food program and Bright from the Start.

