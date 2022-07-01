(WSVN) - In his 21 years of service, a Georgia police officer never imagined that he would have to deliver a baby on duty.

Officer Renato Anaya was flagged down by a man after his wife went into labor around midnight on June 25.

The father-to-be asked Anaya if he could escort them to the hospital but, shortly after, he flashed his headlights and honked his horn to get the officer’s attention, and pulled over to the nearest gas station.

“He had to pull over,” said Anaya over the radio. “I don’t think the lady is going to make it all the way to Grady hospital.”

Once parked, the mother started to deliver her baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Anaya encouraged the mother to push.

“I saw the baby’s head was exposed [and] put my right hand by the baby’s head,” said the officer. “I told the lady to give a push and she pushed the baby out.”

The officer’s bodycam video captured the moments he delivered the newborn child.

Anaya said he didn’t have time to think.

“I just said to myself, ‘I’m going to have to deliver this baby right now.'”

The video showed the officer giving the mother the first look at her newborn.

“Is he OK?” asked the mother.

“He’s breathing, he’s crying,” Anaya replied. “He’s a beautiful, healthy baby!”

Anaya managed to radio his fellow officers to announce there was a new baby boy in the world.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.