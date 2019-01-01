Georgia police offers free testing for potentially contaminated crack cocaine

COLQUITT, Ga. (WSVN) — A Georgia police department is offering the opportunity for people who may have purchased contaminated crack cocaine to get their rocks tested.

The City of Colquitt Police Department took to Facebook to issue a “warning” about crack cocaine that was purchased in the nearby area.

“If you have recently purchased crack cocaine in any area of Miller County Georgia it may be contaminated with deadly ingredients,” officers said on Facebook.

Police said if you bring your cocaine to the police department, they will test it for free. For those unable to make the trip, police even said they will be glad to send an officer to you.

Officers said they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

