TIFTON, Ga. (WSVN) — A sleepover in Georgia took a terrifying turn when a 12-year-old boy became the victim of a painful prank that left him with burns all over his face. Now his family wants justice.

The victim is recovering this weekend after he suffered second-degree burns on most of his face.

His mother, Tiffany West, spoke out about how she first reacted to the prank gone wrong.

“I really can’t describe it now, but in that moment, I was just in shock — mad, hurt, everything, seeing red — trying to just hurry up and get him some help,” she said.

The victim’s mother said her son was in a neighbor’s apartment near Columbus for a sleepover with other children. She said the boy was asleep when someone threw hot water on him.

“He had to have surgery. Of course, he is out of surgery, and he’s home now, but it’s going to take 12 to 14 days for him to fully heal,” she said.

The victim’s family is desperately seeking justice.

“You’ve got to be in shock to know that your friends are capable of this type of thing, like somebody that you trusted, like he never thought that this would be, like, happening to him.,” said Nachelle Austile, the victim’s aunt.

Between recovery and paying the bills, loved ones know they have a very long road ahead of them.

“My brother and Tiffany have been out of work since this happened and traveling, and now she’s still gonna be out of work until he heals, ’cause she has to be here for him mentally,” said Austile. “Also, he’s gonna have to get counseling and stuff because he gonna have to be able to trust people again.”

Police said the three boys behind the prank face charges. The victim’s family said the juveniles been released back to their families and are awaiting a hearing that’s expected to take place in about a month.

