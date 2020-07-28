Georgia inmates credited with saving deputy’s life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — Three Georgia inmates have been credited for saving the life of a deputy who suffered a medical emergency.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the three inmates noticed a deputy who appeared to not be feeling well as he conducted his security procedures in the housing unit.

“Although they were locked in their cells, they kept an eye on him as he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, where he lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The inmates closest to the man began pounding on their doors, leading to the rest of the unit following behind.

The injured deputy later recounted that he heard the loud noise and his name being called.

“He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors,” deputies said.

Officials said the deputy fell unconscious again, but three inmates rushed out of their rooms and used his radio to call for help.

Officials said help arrived immediately, and the deputy is now recovering at home. Now, the sheriff’s office is praising the inmates who saved the man’s life.

“These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate. Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.