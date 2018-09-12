Georgia firefighters climb stair machines to honor 9/11 fallen heroes

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WSVN) — Two firefighters in Georgia wore their full gear to climb 110 stories on stair machines to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

In a Facebook post, Chelsea Renee Farmer said the firefighters went to a Planet Fitness gym Tuesday morning, the 17th anniversary of the attack, to climb the same amount of flights their colleagues endured while trying to rescue people from the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.

The Houston County Fire Department firefighters not only went up 110 stories in unison, they also walked back down, Farmer said.

The pair began their climb at 8:46 a.m., the moment the first plane hit the North Tower.

