Georgia firefighter dies unexpectedly during first shift

ST. MARYS, Ga. (WSVN) — A Georgia firefighter died unexpectedly while working his first shift.

The St. Marys Fire Department announced the death of 20-year-old Efren Media.

Officials said Medina was a newly hired firefighter and was working his first 24-hour shift when he passed away in his sleep while at the firehouse.

“He was known for his long-time passion for firefighting and his love of the fire service,” the department said.

Medina’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for Medina’s family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.