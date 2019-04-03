Georgia elementary school hosts surprise parade for custodian’s 80th birthday

An elementary school in Georgia held a surprise parade to celebrate a custodian’s 80 birthday.

Pike County Elementary School near Atlanta hosted the party on March 27 to honor longtime custodian Haze Mabry.

Students lined the halls chanting for “Mr. Haze” who has worked at the school for 13 years.

He was handed birthday cards, cookies and other treats as he made his way around the school.

Students and teachers said Haze is loved so much because he is a caring person.

