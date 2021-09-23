(WSVN) - A Georgia doctor faces alarming allegations involving a case of child molestation in South Florida that dates back decades.

Thomas Clayton Wyatt, 65, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor.

Gentry Fry, 49, said Wyatt molested him in Southwest Miami-Dade when he was just 8 years old.

Fry said he took action after looking Wyatt up online and discovering he likely continued abusing other kids.

“That’s 35 years or so that he might have been somewhere out there doing what he did to me and my friends, and I was like, ‘All right, it’s on, I have to take action,'” Fry said. “There’s no choice. It’s not an option for me. I have to act. It’s like every day that goes by that I didn’t take an action was like another day that more kids could get hurt, so I was on a mission.”

Wyatt has a bail hearing scheduled for Oct. 1. He has pleaded not guilty.

