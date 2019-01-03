Georgia 15-year-old takes own life after accidentally shooting friend

GWINNETT, Ga. (WSVN) — Tragedy struck in a Georgia neighborhood when a 15-year-old boy took his own life after he accidentally shot and killed his friend.

According to Gwinnett Police, 15-year-old Devin Hodges was showing 17-year-old Chad Carless and two other friends a handgun inside a makeshift shed when he accidentally shot Carless.

Here is the latest on the shooting and suicide on Riverlanding Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Our thoughts are with the families of both these young men. pic.twitter.com/jdo726alqE — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 1, 2019

The 17-year-old died before help could arrive.

Detectives said Hodges and the two other teens ran away from the shed while one of them called 911.

As officers arrived on the scene, Hodges ran between two homes where he then took his own life.

“Our thoughts are with the families of both these young men,” police said in a tweet.

