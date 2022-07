(WSVN) - A popular General Mills cereal brand is offering a new flavor of its cinnamon-flavored squares.

CinnaFuego Toast Crunch has been announced to have the same sweet flavor with a spicy, pepper taste.

The cereal will be made available on August 12 exclusively on the Walmart website.

