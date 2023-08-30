With an ever-growing user base surpassing 50 million active users, Life360, a location-sharing platform, is witnessing an accelerating trend in the adoption of location-sharing technology.

Location-sharing technology is emerging as a cornerstone for over one in nine American families, fostering both peace of mind and connectivity.

A recent survey of 1,200 US adults conducted by Life360 delved into the widespread embrace of location sharing, revealing that it is significantly shaping a culture of safety, particularly among Gen Z respondents.

The survey findings showed that Americans view location sharing in a positive light. A remarkable 89% of respondents attested that their lives benefit from location sharing. This endorsement amplifies to an astonishing 94% among Gen Z, underscoring the pivotal role this younger generation plays in championing this cultural transformation.

Having grown up with location sharing, Gen Z is at the forefront of instigating a novel approach to safety that permeates society.

