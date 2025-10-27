MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - As residents of Jamaica brace for Hurricane Melissa’s powerful winds, South Florida cities and organizations are getting ready to send support in the form of much-needed food and other necessities.

The Category 5 storm is barreling toward Jamaica after wreaking havoc in Hispaniola. The system has already claimed at least three lives in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.

Heavy rain and landslides are sweeping the region, destroying homes, uprooting trees and knocking out power.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans are preparing for the worst, as the storm surge is forecast to reach up to 13 feet.

“I worry about, you know, the Caribbean. This might be the worst one,” said a fisherman.

“I just take things easy. I don’t worry myself. As long as I have food, can eat, that’s the most important thing,” said another resident.

Homes across Jamaica are being boarded up. At the grocery stores, people are scrambling to grab essential items.

“I was hoping to get some bread; the shelves are empty,” said a shopper.

“There’s still a lot of people who like got paid late, so they’re rushing now to get items, food items,” said resident Gabrielle Maurice. “Lots of people really don’t have the financial means to get all that they would need.”

Miami resident Nicole Doyon said her girls trip to Jamaica with her friends has turned into a travel nightmare. Now she’s forced to hunker down.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, especially when, like, everybody’s kind of panicking, trying to get on a flight, like every man for himself,” she said.

While Melissa is expected to be the strongest hurricane to impact Jamaica in more than 35 years, hundreds of miles away in South Florida, help is already on the way.

In Miramar, the city is collecting supplies at all its fire and police stations.

Over at the Global Empowerment Mission’s headquarters in Doral, volunteers spent much of the weekend filling boxes with necessities, including nonperishable food, hygienic items and water.

“The impact will be so difficult, with persons having to be without the necessary essential items, these family necessity kits will at least help them get through a few days,” said lead volunteer Marlon Hill.

At GEM, the hundreds of thousands of relief boxes will go from GEM’s headquarters to those most impacted.

“Right now, our team’s gonna be out there, and then we are prepping to see what’s gonna happen after the impact,” said Billy Richardson, GEM’s Director of U.S. Warehousing. “After the impact, we’ll send some more people over, as well as our first plane load, which should be about 50,000 pounds of aid, followed by about six 640-foot containers by sea.”

Kanniga Anderson, who has his family back in Jamaica, said he’s concerned, but any help will go a long way.

“I don’t really feel good, but they got to take what they get, ’cause it’s a natural thing, right?” he said.

Fire and police stations in the City of Miramar are collecting items like tarps, flashlights and water bottles. If you would like to help, click here.

In Lauderhill, city officials have launched a relief drive to support Caribbean residents in need. Their drop-off locations for essential supplies are as follows:

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th St., Lauderhill, FL 33351

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33351

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

For more information on Melissa donations to GEM, click here. For information on community volunteering at GEM, click here.

