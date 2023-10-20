DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based organization is supporting civilians caught in the war in the Middle East.

The Global Empowerment Mission, originally from Doral, was one of the first to provide aid to Gaza.

The organization currently has a team that has mobilized close to the Rafah border on the Egyptian side with trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians once the border opens.

The organization has also been in Israel and currently has more than 400 pallets of aid in transit to the country.

They are also in partnership with others that are providing supplies at a base outside of Tel Aviv.

