DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers at the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral continue to work non-stop gathering relief supplies and sending them to those affected by the disaster in Venezuela.

GEM Founder Michael Capponi, who has been on the ground in Venezuela for days, has assured people that the items are reaching the hardest hit communities as several charities work with local partners to distribute the critical aid.

The aid boxes include food, water, diapers, hygiene kits and other essential supplies for the earthquake victims.

“The response is going to be very strong, I mean, we have to set up infrastructure here, major warehouses, we’re going to have trucks and planes, everything every single day for months and if not years to come and I see a lot of hope,” said Capponi.

Volunteers at the warehouse have continued to pack up boxes with food, water, diapers and other essential items for the people of Venezuela.

As those on the ground hand out aid kits, search and rescue teams are racing against time as survivors are still being found nearly a week after the earthquakes rocked the South American country.

“So at every building you have search and rescue crews. You can’t talk, you have to turn off your car, you have to turn off the motorcycle, because it has to be like radio silence because they’re just listening and hoping to hear like someone just hitting something to, you know, show that they’re still alive,” said Capponi.

Back at GEM’s Doral warehouse, the outpouring of support shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the volunteers, Martin Langesfeld, tells 7News he’s helping out because he knows what it’s like to suffer a tragedy as his sister died in the Surfside condo collapse in 2021.

As those in Doral continue packing boxes, the outpouring of support for Venezuela has reached Aventura where a relief drive was held as South Floridians send all the help they can.

“They desperately need us in Venezuela,” said Mobile Mike.

U.S. officials said around 300 first responders from across the country are on the ground in Venezuela and the State Department has announced at least $300 million in aid to help rebuild in the aftermath.

The Venezuelan government said over 1,700 people are dead, but hope is still alive for those missing in the rubble.

GEM has committed $35 million worth of aid to Venezuela, making it one of the biggest humanitarian missions they’ve ever taken on.

In terms of items to donate, GEM is advising against bringing water, since they already have a lot, and they are not accepting clothes or children’s toys. They are encouraging to bring nonperishable food and construction items.

While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.

For a list of other official collecting sites across Miami-Dade, click here.

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