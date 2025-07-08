DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida based nonprofit organization is on the ground and lending a hand to the victims of the catastrophic Central Texas flooding that claimed the life of over 100 people.

The Lone Star State began to receive assistance from South Florida from Monday when volunteers with Global Empowerment Mission(GEM) built necessity kits, filled with items like nonperishable food, feminine hygiene products, water and liquid hydrator loaded them onto two semi trucks.

Since then, Miami-Dade Task Force has deployed a search team including two K9s, two handlers, and two managers to the hardest-hit areas to aid in the rescue and recovery mission.

“To assist with locating trapped victims after the flooding in Kerr County,” said MDFR Urban Search and Rescue Manager, Batt. Chief Brandon Webb.

But GEM’s relief efforts go far beyond the items sent, as they have sent staff to the site to help on the ground as well.

“So many more people that were here on vacation for Fourth of July had rented a cabin or that came here with their families and parked their RVs because they wanted to make bonfires and enjoy Fourth of July,” said Michael Capponi.

Michael Capponi, President and Founder of GEM, also visited the devasted site and saw the aftermath himself.

“If you look at the tree trunks you can see the part that’s still wet. It’s about 30 feet. And if you look at how elevated those dormitories are they’re lower, meaning everything here was under water,” said Capponi.

He and the GEM team toured the most desolated areas, including close to Camp Mystic where more than two dozen people, the majority being little girls, were killed in the flash flooding.

Video taken at the site and shared with 7News, painted a grim picture of the tragedy as articles of children clothing were seen stuck in piles of rubbish, downed trees and debris.

“A lot of that is clothing. A lot of these little children that you see on the news, it’s their clothing,” said Capponi.

The folks who have the daunting task of recovery and rebuilding said they are grateful for the help.

“We have no running water in town right now. People escaped their homes with just the clothes on their backs, so we’re just looking for any kind of support as you guys are definitely helping us out with that,” said Chief Lee Pool of Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.

If you’re interested in building necessity kits, GEM is accepting volunteers beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

If you can’t donate your time, you can help monetarily. To donate to GEM, or to learn more, please click here.

For volunteer opportunities, click here.

