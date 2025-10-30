DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Global Empowerment Mission has touched down in Jamaica to begin preparations for residents impacted by Hurricane Melissa to receive urgently needed aid.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday from St. Elizabeth in western Jamaica, Kimberly Bentley, the group’s Director of Emergency Response, explained how the South Florida-based nonprofit plans to tackle this massive undertaking.

“We arrived prior to the storm so we could get all the paperwork and clearances in order so that way we could hit the ground running. The airports just opened up, so now that that’s taken care of, tomorrow we can go into the field and be sure that impacted areas have access,” said Bentley.

The storm made landfall on Tuesday as a Category 5 storm, destroying homes and buildings and leaving a trail of destruction across western Jamaica.

Now, after days of preparing by packing supplies at their Doral warehouse to bring relief to the people on the island, help is on the way.

Bentley says the organization is setting up warehouses to receive boxes filled with aid supplies like food, water, generators, batteries and radios.

“We’ve got three cargo planes coming in and as of next week, we also have containers coming in consistently,” she said.

She highlighted how several GEM volunteers have roots on the island. They are doing anything they can to help and encourage others to do the same.

“My brother is in the direct path,” said a volunteer in the Doral warehouse.

“We’re just having faith and trusting God and giving all the positive energy back,” said another volunteer in the Doral warehouse.

Bentley added that the help doesn’t go unnoticed with those most affected by the storm.

“It’s not only supplies but it’s hope in a box, so I think that gives some morale knowing that they aren’t forgotten and there is help on the way,” she said.

The organization says they are always looking for volunteers who want to help pack aid boxes for those in need.

The organization says they are always looking for volunteers who want to help pack aid boxes for those in need.

