GE Appliances will pay a ‘grandma’ $50,000 to use their appliances

(WSVN) - Calling all grandmothers! GE Appliances is looking to hire the next “Great American Grandma” to demonstrate how their appliances make life easier.

The company said they are seeking a “big-hearted, age-defying, lives-life-to-the-fullest and brings-out-the-best-in-everyone kind of Grandma.”

The ideal candidate will be full of smiles and laughs and “believes in tradition but is anything but traditional.”

The lucky grandmother will be paid $50,000 and will work 10 to 15 hours a month over the span of a year. The grandma will also receive five brand new appliances.

To apply, candidates have to send a video about why they would be the best choice. Friends and family can also send a video on someone else’s behalf.

For more information and to apply, click here.

