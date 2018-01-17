Gay couple sues printer after receiving ‘hateful’ flyers instead of wedding programs

BOSTON (AP/WSVN) — A gay couple says in a federal lawsuit that a printing company sent them pamphlets with messages about temptation and sin instead of the wedding programs they ordered for their special day.

Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg sued Vistaprint on Tuesday in Massachusetts. They were married in Pennsylvania in September.

The couple’s lawsuit says they were horrified to find the package they received the day before their wedding contained pamphlets with “hateful, discriminatory and anti-gay” messages.

“At first we thought it was simply a mistake, and we had accidentally received someone else’s order. But once we saw the images and actually read a bit of the pamphlet, we quickly realized this wasn’t a simple or innocent error,” Heasley and Borg told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Both of our initial reactions were ones of shock… utter shock. The wording and imagery was aggressive, threatening and deeply personally offensive.”

They say they hope their lawsuit sends a message that “there will be consequences for acts of hate.”

“This was by far the most direct, personal, and aggressive act of homophobia either of us has experienced to date,” the couple told Fox News.

Vistaprint officials say they’re investigating the incident and didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages Wednesday from The Associated Press. The Dutch company has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts.

