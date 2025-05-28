SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WSVN) — An alligator in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, was spotted with something big and round stuck in its mouth, but it was not edible.

Sunset Beach Police officers and animal control responded to the Sea Trail – Maples Golf Course over the weekend.

First responders arrived to find the large reptile in a pond with a soccer ball lodged in its gullet.

Police and animal control attempted to render aid, but the gator soon started rolling around in the water. That caused the ball to be dislodged.

The gator swam away, but the soccer ball did not make it.

