Gas prices rise to $5 a gallon in New York City

(WSVN) - With summertime right around the corner and travel season picking up, gas prices are on the rise.

While the current national average for regular gas is $2.93, in New York City drivers are getting a bit of sticker shock.

According to Fox 5, regular gas in at least one station in Manhattan has hit $5 a gallon.

AAA said the average in New York City is $3.18, while in New Jersey, the statewide average is $3.

Fox 5 reports the price gap between New York and New Jersey has shrunk due to a tax increase that was enacted during the Christie administration.

