(WSVN) - Prices at the pump rose overnight.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is now $4.31 — up six cents from Wednesday.

In Florida, the average is $4.34 — up 13 cents from Wednesday and the highest the state has ever seen.

Some relief appears to be on the way.

There are reports that lawmakers have agreed to lift the state’s gasoline tax for the month of October.

That would cut the price of a gallon by $26.50.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.