(WSVN) - Prices at the pump continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

The national average for a gallon is $4.60, while in Florida it will cost about $4.58.

AAA said they expect about 40 million drivers on the roadways over the holiday weekend — more than an 8% increase from last year.

