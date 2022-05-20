MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As travel season approaches, gas prices continue to surge.

At a Shell gas station in South Beach on Jefferson Avenue, regular gallon prices run at $5.59 while premium prices are $6.19 per gallon.

Tourist areas tend to have higher than average fuel costs but national average gas prices are still on the rise.

The national average cost for gas is $4.59 which is up 48 cents in one month.

Florida’s average has gone up 40¢ in one month to $4.50.

Experts said the gas prices will not be lowered any time soon.

Recent research from J.P. Morgan predicts prices will soar even higher by summer.

Prices may surge another 37% by August, hitting a $6.20 national average.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are already seeing this average cost of fuel.

Experts said this will be because of high driving demand throughout the summer.

AAA predicted nearly 40 million people will be driving 50 miles or more from home for Memorial Day weekend.

Critics said the Biden administration policies have caused the rise in gas.

The administration blamed the surging demand coming out of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine but is calling on domestic oil and gas manufacturers to increase the supply of gas.

The Biden administration said these manufacturers are releasing millions of barrels a day from reserves to try to balance out the demand.

Congress passed a bill to tackle alleged price gouging by oil companies.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.