(WSVN) - Gas prices have risen over the past week leading some industry leaders fearing for consumers.

The national average gas price currently sits at $4.10 per gallon.

One expert said the average could climb back up another seven to 12¢.

This is a direct reaction to the invasion of Ukraine as western countries continue isolating the Russian economy.

