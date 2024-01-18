WASHINGTON (WSVN) — People were safely evacuated from buildings after a gas explosion caused destruction in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon.

Officials said around 10 a.m., a gas explosion destroyed a building and ignited a two-alarm blaze on the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building about half an hour before the explosion to investigate a possible gas leak. The explosion then occurred on the second floor of one of the buildings.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this incident.

