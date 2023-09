Gas cooktops with faulty knobs have been recalled due to the dangerous possibility of a leak.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Electrolux group is voluntarily recalling about 77,000 gas cooktops.

Consumers should stop using the gas cooktops and go to cpsc.gov/recalls for serial numbers and special information on getting replacement knobs.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.