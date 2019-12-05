Gambler turns $26 into $100K jackpot at Las Vegas hotel-casino

Las Vegas (CNN) — A guest at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas turned his visit into a $100,000 payday this past week, KTNV reported.

Raymond, a Texas resident, hit the Scientific Games Dancing Drums slot jackpot on Dec. 1.

He cashed in on a $26 bet during the bonus round, according to a property spokesperson, when he selected three matching Grand Fu Babies.

The match produced the $100,000 grand jackpot – the highest of the four jackpots available during the machine’s bonus round.

