Funeral home to cover costs of memorial service for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WSVN) — A South Carolina funeral home said they will cover the costs of the funeral for a 6-year-old girl who was found dead after she went missing.

According to Fox 46, Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington said all expenses for the funeral of Faye Swetlik will be paid for by them.

A memorial service for Faye will take place Feb. 21.

Faye was found dead days after she was reported missing shortly after she got off her school bus Monday, Feb. 10.

Over 250 officers joined in the search for her. However, investigators found her body days later.

The body of the girl’s neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, was also found in his home.

Investigators have linked the two deaths together, and added that a clue about her disappearance was found in Taylor’s trash.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

