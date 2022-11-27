MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones bid a final farewell to a University of Virginia football player from South Florida who was fatally gunned down.

Mourners on Saturday afternoon came together to attend a funeral for D’Sean Perry in Miami Gardens.

His family, friends, teammates and head coach paid their respects.

Perry, a graduate of Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, was in his junior year at UVA in Charlottesville, where he studied studio art.

The 22-year-old was one of three football players who, investigators said, were shot and killed after they arrived on campus from a field trip, Nov. 13. Two others were hurt in the shooting.

Authorities said the accused shooter, former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was on the bus with the victims when he opened fire.

