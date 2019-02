ABACO, BAHAMAS (WSVN) — A funeral was held on Sunday for dozens of Haitian migrants who died at sea.

The League of Haitian Pastors hosted the mass with closed caskets.

On Feb. 2, the migrants were on a boat that ended up sinking off the coast of the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

Approximately 17 passengers were rescued, while dozens of others drowned.

