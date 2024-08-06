REDWAY, Calif. (WSVN) – A Canadian fugitive on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list for a Miami Beach murder and a kidnapping in Canada was arrested in Northern California on Monday, authorities said.

Deshawn “Thorobread” Davis, 36, is accused of the May 7, 2023, murder of Lowell “Lo” Grissom, a Miami rapper and talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment, at the GALA nightclub in Miami Beach. The shooting, which also injured two women, is believed to be a targeted attack with gang connections.

In addition to the South Florida murder, Davis was wanted in Canada for the January 2022 kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri from Wasaga Beach, Ontario, according to authorities.

Hajtamiri, who remains missing, was abducted from a relative’s home and has not been found.

“I commend the men and women of the Marshals Service and our partners for the capture of Deshawn Davis,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis. “It is our hope that this apprehension brings justice to his victims and safety to the community.”

Davis was placed on the most wanted list on Aug. 1 and was previously featured on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list for his involvement in the Ontario kidnapping and presumed murder.

It is unclear when Davis will be extradited to South Florida.

