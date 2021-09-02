(WSVN) - McDonald’s is facing a not so sweet investigation.

Those who have ever wondered why their machine is broken almost every time you try to order ice cream, are not alone.

The Federal Trade Commission wants to find out why the machines are often out of order.

They plan to review McDonalds’ suppliers and the equipment.

Franchise owners said the machine’s cleaning cycle can actually cause it to break.

