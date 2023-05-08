(WSVN) - A Frontier passenger accidentally boarded the wrong flight and landed nearly 900 miles from her final destination, in a different country without a passport.

Beverly Ellis-Hebard was headed for Jacksonville, but ended up on a flight to Jamaica instead.

Airline officials said there had been a gate change prior to takeoff but the passenger was unaware.

Once in Jamaica, the flight crew remained with her, until eventually, she boarded another flight to Philadelphia.

Frontier offered Ellis-Hebard a $600 voucher and refunded her original ticket.

