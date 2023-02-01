(CNN) – It’s only February, but Frontier has announced a deal for anyone planning summer travel.

The low-cost air carrier is launching an “all-you-can-fly” summer pass.

It will cost $399 and includes nearly unlimited flights between May and September.

Frontier says each flight will cost passholders just one cent, plus taxes, fees and any charges for seats or checked baggage.

The airline currently has more than 100 destinations and plans to add new non-stop service between multiple cities and Puerto Rico this summer.

