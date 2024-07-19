FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The airline is experiencing system issues caused by a Microsoft outage, which is affecting airport terminals, passengers and flights from coast to coast.

7News was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport inside Frontier Airlines terminal and captured video of TV screens off, a few employees trying to assist passengers at the counter and other passengers sitting around waiting on a resolution.

Matt tells 7News he arrived at the airport around 7 p.m. to take a Frontier flight back home to Philadelphia. Once he arrived to check in, he received a notification from Frontier that his flight was canceled.

“Basically we got here around 7 o’clock, looking forward to getting home after being away from work and then next thing you know we just get a notification, people were like ‘The flight is canceled,'” he said. “At first it was delayed and then we found out it was canceled. So now we rolling with it and then a lot of unhappy people because you know people want to get home to their families. We just rolling with the wave and we waiting on a notification like they [Frontier] told us like an hour and a half and then they will send us a ticket number with the gate and all that stuff to go to.”

Matt said he hasn’t heard back on if he or other passengers will be receiving a refund due to the outage but he said he hopes so.

“I hope we all do get a refund because we all paid money for it,” he said.

The outage is affecting airports across the country. Passengers at Miami International Airport are experiencing a similar experience having to wait for a customer service representative with the airlines and waiting to see how they will be getting on the next flight to their destination or refunds.

Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 19, 2024

The airline has yet to release a timeline on when the technical issues will be fixed or how they will accommodate passengers affected.

