DURHAM, N.C. (WSVN) — A 4-year-old girl with Spina Bifida took some of her first steps with some encouragement from her friends.

At just 4 years old, Kenydii Parker was determined to walk. Having been born with spina bifida, Kenydii relied on a wheelchair for a long time, Fox 35 reports.

Spina bifida is a condition where a baby’s spinal cord doesn’t form properly.

But recently, Kendyii showed up to her elementary school with a walker and braces and took several steps while being cheered on by her classmates and friends.

The heartfelt moment was caught on camera by Kendyii’s aunt, Yvette Parker.

“It most definitely was the happiest day of her life,” Parker said. “She was so excited!”

Parker told Fox 35 that Kenydii is determined to keep up the hard work.

“She can’t sit still now! She is very determined to walk and she tells her Dad every day how much she wants to walk, so she can walk to the park like her siblings,” Parker said.

