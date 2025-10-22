(WSVN) - Lottery players still have a chance to make major money as the Mega Millions increases to a massive jackpot.

The estimated $680 million jackpot is the ninth largest in its history.

The lottery says more than 400,000 tickets won some kind of prize on Tuesday, but no one netted the big one.

Anyone who wins the jackpot and opts for the lump sum would pocket $318 million.

The next drawing takes place on Friday night.

