Americans still dreaming of a really big Christmas present can keep that dream alive during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot worth an estimated $1.15 billion. Friday’s jackpot will potentially be the fifth largest in the game’s history. Mega Millions tickets are $2 a piece. But the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, and the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, according to lottery officials. Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California) $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California) $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida) $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024 (one ticket, Oregon) $1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26, 2024 (one ticket, from New Jersey) $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

